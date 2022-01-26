Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Baltimore Business Journal CareFirst has agreed to extend its lease for 215,000 square feet of office space at Canton Tower, a 481,000-sf office property in Baltimore The health insurance company will continue to occupy seven floors of the property,...
Commercial Property Executive Raytheon Intelligence & Space has agreed to fully lease Lakefront 6, an 86,956-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The aerospace and defense company will lease its space for seven years at 3939 Priority Way...
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Kansas City Business Journal Sentinel Net Lease has paid $226 million, or $19392/sf, for One Renner Ridge, a 116,540-square-foot office property in Lenexa, Kan, about 17 miles south of Kansas City, Kan The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
Crain’s Chicago Business JVM Realty has paid $99 million, or $333,333/unit, for Residences at Hamilton Lakes, a 297-unit apartment property in Itasca, Ill, about 25 miles west of Chicago The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and management company...