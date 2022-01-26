Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has sold Logistics Center at McKinney, a 129,914-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor sold the property, at 3601 North McDonald St to AC Industrial LLC of...
Dallas Morning News Woods Capital, through its recently formed Pacific Elm Properties, is planning to develop office and residential buildings in Dallas The Dallas company is building the properties along McKinney Avenue, about four blocks north of...
Dallas Morning News Bandera Ventures is developing a two-building industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The development, Southport Logistics, will have distribution and warehouse buildings with a combined 15...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Khanna Enterprises has paid $449 million, or $262,573/room, for Westin San Jose, a 171-room hotel in downtown San Jose, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company purchased the property from Aju Hotels...
Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to sell 111 extended-stay hotels under the WoodSpring Suites brand to a venture of Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group for $15 billion, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal The...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...
A venture of SKS Realty Partners and MRK Partners has paid $511 million, or $258,081/unit, for the 198-unit Amber Commons apartment property in Gaithersburg, Md SKS is a Rockville, Md, investor that targets apartment properties in the Mid-Atlantic...