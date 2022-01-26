Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal CareFirst has agreed to extend its lease for 215,000 square feet of office space at Canton Tower, a 481,000-sf office property in Baltimore The health insurance company will continue to occupy seven floors of the property,...
REBusiness Online Chicagoland Quad Cities Express has agreed to lease an additional 89,000 square feet at 3-9 Timber Court, a 320,722-sf industrial property in Bolingbrook, Ill The transportation and warehousing company had already leased 90,000 sf...
Commercial Property Executive Raytheon Intelligence & Space has agreed to fully lease Lakefront 6, an 86,956-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The aerospace and defense company will lease its space for seven years at 3939 Priority Way...
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties last year ballooned by 2293 percent, according to Real Capital Analytics That’s the largest annual increase ever recorded by the New York research company, whose...
Commercial Property Executive Sephora has agreed to lease 286,000 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office building in San Francisco The cosmetics retailer will occupy 16 of the building’s 30 floors, beginning in 2023 Kilroy Realty...