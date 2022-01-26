Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
REBusiness Online Chicagoland Quad Cities Express has agreed to lease an additional 89,000 square feet at 3-9 Timber Court, a 320,722-sf industrial property in Bolingbrook, Ill The transportation and warehousing company had already leased 90,000 sf...
Commercial Property Executive Raytheon Intelligence & Space has agreed to fully lease Lakefront 6, an 86,956-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The aerospace and defense company will lease its space for seven years at 3939 Priority Way...
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and Lenkin Co will break ground in the second quarter on St Elmo, a 276-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md Eagle Bank provided $8555 million of financing for the 22-story...
Washington Business Journal Petroleum Marketing Group Inc has paid $735 million, or $31277/sf, for Leesburg Plaza, a 235,000-square-foot retail center in Leesburg, Va The Falls Church, Va, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Federal...
Washington Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has paid $1885 million, or $61201/sf, for the 308,000-square-foot office property at 1400 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Va, about three miles from Washington, DC The Miami investment manager purchased...
Commercial Property Executive Sephora has agreed to lease 286,000 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office building in San Francisco The cosmetics retailer will occupy 16 of the building’s 30 floors, beginning in 2023 Kilroy Realty...
New York Post Despite indications that more New York City employers are becoming more flexible when it comes to allowing employees to work remotely, companies in the city continue to renew their office leases For instance, law firm Fried Frank...