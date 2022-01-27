Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors is developing the Corey Landing mixed-use complex in St Pete Beach, Fla The project, which is being planned for a nearly 39-acre site along Corey Avenue, will have 243 apartment units, 12,000 square...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Doran Cos and Perkins Levin has broken ground on Second and Lowry, a 209-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The property’s development site is at the corner of NE Lowry Avenue and NE Second...
Dallas Morning News Woods Capital, through its recently formed Pacific Elm Properties, is planning to develop office and residential buildings in Dallas The Dallas company is building the properties along McKinney Avenue, about four blocks north of...
Dallas Morning News Bandera Ventures is developing a two-building industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The development, Southport Logistics, will have distribution and warehouse buildings with a combined 15...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Khanna Enterprises has paid $449 million, or $262,573/room, for Westin San Jose, a 171-room hotel in downtown San Jose, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company purchased the property from Aju Hotels...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ronto Group has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Altura Bayshore, a 22-story residential condominium property in Tampa, Fla The Naples, Fla, developer is building the 73-unit property on Ysabella...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Edens has filed plans to redevelop the North DeKalb Mall in suburban Atlanta into a massive mixed-use property Plans for the 76-acre site in Decatur, Ga, call for 1,700 apartment units, 100 townhomes, 300,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group and Alta Developers are building the 55-story Casa Bella residential condominium property in Miami The 312-unit property is being built at 1400 Biscanye Blvd in the city’s Arts & Entertainment...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...