Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartment’s $989 million sale of the 424-unit Lago Paradiso apartment property in Miami to Cortland provided investors who participated in the deal through the ArborCrowd...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Centerbridge Partners has raised $23 billion of capital commitments for its second real estate fund, well exceeding its initial target of $15 billion The New York investment manager, with $33 billion of capital under management, was founded in 2005...
Hines has raised $590 million of capital commitments of a targeted $1 billion for its Hines US Property Recovery Fund, which will pursue investments in properties whose value could be improved through redevelopment The Houston investment manager...
Gelt Inc is aiming to make $400 million of apartment-property investments this year The Los Angeles investor plans to continue its pursuit of properties in the Denver and Southern California areas, as well as Salt Lake City and Portland,...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate, which owns 6,984 multifamily units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington, is looking to expand its geographic reach to include Portland, Ore But the Newport Beach,...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
Real estate investments provided the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System with a 376 percent return during the third quarter That made real estate the second-best performer among the $8039 billion-asset pension...