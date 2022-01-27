Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gelt Inc has paid $26 million, or $44,982/unit, for the 578-unit self-storage center at 4441 Cloud Ave in La Crescenta, Calif, about 15 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a seller that was represented by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties paid $202 million, or about $46023/sf, for 3630 Peachtree, a 34-story office and condominium building in Atlanta Heitman sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE A previous story did not have the...
CenterPoint Properties has paid $86 million, or $41310/sf, for a two-building industrial property with 208,180 square feet in Fremont, Calif The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the property from Moishe Mana, a Florida real estate investor,...
Dallas Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate has bought the 120,000-square-foot office building at 1250 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property is 94 percent occupied Meanwhile, Dallas County, Texas, bought the...
Houston Business Journal BH Properties has bought Mason Creek Office Center II, a 127,955-square-foot building in Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston Myers Crow & Saviers sold the property and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets...
Dallas Morning News Alto Real Estate Funds has bought the Craig Crossing retail center, with more than 128,000 square feet in McKinney, Texas, about 31 miles northeast of Dallas The company, with offices in Dallas, Miami, Columbus, Ohio, and Israel,...
A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Stars Real Estate Investments has paid $3655 million, or $28143/sf, for the four-building Wellesley Executive Office Park in the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass The venture bought the 129,872-square-foot office...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Davis has paid $45 million, or $41712/sf, for three medical-office properties that total 107,883 square feet in CityPlace, a 100-acre mixed-use development in Woodbury, Minn The seller was not disclosed The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartment’s $989 million sale of the 424-unit Lago Paradiso apartment property in Miami to Cortland provided investors who participated in the deal through the ArborCrowd...