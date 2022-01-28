Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...
Dallas Morning News Newport Capital Partners has bought Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the grocery-anchored property, which sits at the northwest corner...
Dallas Morning News An Israeli-based investment fund has bought a 136,882-square-foot industrial property at 1100 Plano Road in Dallas MAG Capital Partners sold the building in a deal brokered by Stream Realty Partners The purchase price was not...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has paid $51 million, or $207,317/unit, for Cove on 44th, a 246-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Pro Residential, Northmarq brokered the deal for the seller and...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $342 million, or $300,000/unit, for Bloom 24, a 114-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Highline Property Group of Denver, which had acquired it in 2019...
Gelt Inc has paid $26 million, or $44,982/unit, for the 578-unit self-storage center at 4441 Cloud Ave in La Crescenta, Calif, about 15 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a seller that was represented by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties paid $202 million, or about $46023/sf, for 3630 Peachtree, a 34-story office and condominium building in Atlanta Heitman sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE A previous story did not have the...
CenterPoint Properties has paid $86 million, or $41310/sf, for a two-building industrial property with 208,180 square feet in Fremont, Calif The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the property from Moishe Mana, a Florida real estate investor,...