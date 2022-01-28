Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...
Louisville Business First Bixby Land Co has paid $43 million, or $13320/sf, for the Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Hunt Midwest...
Rentvcom Cypress Equity Investments has opened the Hailey, a 186-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The seven-story property, at 1210 Tacoma Ave South, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,561 and $3,153 Units...
Dallas Morning News Newport Capital Partners has bought Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the grocery-anchored property, which sits at the northwest corner...
Dallas Morning News An Israeli-based investment fund has bought a 136,882-square-foot industrial property at 1100 Plano Road in Dallas MAG Capital Partners sold the building in a deal brokered by Stream Realty Partners The purchase price was not...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has paid $51 million, or $207,317/unit, for Cove on 44th, a 246-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Pro Residential, Northmarq brokered the deal for the seller and...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $342 million, or $300,000/unit, for Bloom 24, a 114-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Highline Property Group of Denver, which had acquired it in 2019...
Gelt Inc has paid $26 million, or $44,982/unit, for the 578-unit self-storage center at 4441 Cloud Ave in La Crescenta, Calif, about 15 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a seller that was represented by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties paid $202 million, or about $46023/sf, for 3630 Peachtree, a 34-story office and condominium building in Atlanta Heitman sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE A previous story did not have the...