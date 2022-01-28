Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
Charlotte Business Journal Prime Beverage Group has agreed to lease a 331,385-square-foot industrial building at 12800 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, NC The building that the Kannapolis, NC, beverage company is leasing is part of the NorthCross...
Louisville Business First Bixby Land Co has paid $43 million, or $13320/sf, for the Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Hunt Midwest...
Dallas Morning News Newport Capital Partners has bought Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the grocery-anchored property, which sits at the northwest corner...
Dallas Morning News An Israeli-based investment fund has bought a 136,882-square-foot industrial property at 1100 Plano Road in Dallas MAG Capital Partners sold the building in a deal brokered by Stream Realty Partners The purchase price was not...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has paid $51 million, or $207,317/unit, for Cove on 44th, a 246-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Pro Residential, Northmarq brokered the deal for the seller and...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $342 million, or $300,000/unit, for Bloom 24, a 114-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Highline Property Group of Denver, which had acquired it in 2019...