Hartford Business Journal BlueTriton Brands Inc, formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has agreed to fully lease a 279,256-square-foot industrial property at 18 Craftsman Road in East Windsor, Conn The bottled water producer will move into...
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties paid $202 million, or about $46023/sf, for 3630 Peachtree, a 34-story office and condominium building in Atlanta Heitman sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE A previous story did not have the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors is developing the Corey Landing mixed-use complex in St Pete Beach, Fla The project, which is being planned for a nearly 39-acre site along Corey Avenue, will have 243 apartment units, 12,000 square...
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Baltimore Business Journal CareFirst has agreed to extend its lease for 215,000 square feet of office space at Canton Tower, a 481,000-sf office property in Baltimore The health insurance company will continue to occupy seven floors of the property,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...