Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Prime Beverage Group has agreed to lease a 331,385-square-foot industrial building at 12800 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, NC The building that the Kannapolis, NC, beverage company is leasing is part of the NorthCross...
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Baltimore Business Journal CareFirst has agreed to extend its lease for 215,000 square feet of office space at Canton Tower, a 481,000-sf office property in Baltimore The health insurance company will continue to occupy seven floors of the property,...
REBusiness Online Chicagoland Quad Cities Express has agreed to lease an additional 89,000 square feet at 3-9 Timber Court, a 320,722-sf industrial property in Bolingbrook, Ill The transportation and warehousing company had already leased 90,000 sf...
Commercial Property Executive Raytheon Intelligence & Space has agreed to fully lease Lakefront 6, an 86,956-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The aerospace and defense company will lease its space for seven years at 3939 Priority Way...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
Commercial Property Executive Sephora has agreed to lease 286,000 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office building in San Francisco The cosmetics retailer will occupy 16 of the building’s 30 floors, beginning in 2023 Kilroy Realty...