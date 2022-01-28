Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Rentvcom Cypress Equity Investments has opened the Hailey, a 186-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The seven-story property, at 1210 Tacoma Ave South, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,561 and $3,153 Units...
Dallas Morning News Newport Capital Partners has bought Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the grocery-anchored property, which sits at the northwest corner...
Dallas Morning News An Israeli-based investment fund has bought a 136,882-square-foot industrial property at 1100 Plano Road in Dallas MAG Capital Partners sold the building in a deal brokered by Stream Realty Partners The purchase price was not...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions has broken ground on more than 300,000 square feet of cold-storage and office space in the Connection Business Park in San Antonio Plans call for more than 294,500 square feet of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors is developing the Corey Landing mixed-use complex in St Pete Beach, Fla The project, which is being planned for a nearly 39-acre site along Corey Avenue, will have 243 apartment units, 12,000 square...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE has broken ground on Tracy 205 Logistics Center, a 606,343-square-foot industrial property in Tracy, Calif The property is being built on a 293-acre site at 1205 and 1207 East Grant Line Road,...
Dallas Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate has bought the 120,000-square-foot office building at 1250 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property is 94 percent occupied Meanwhile, Dallas County, Texas, bought the...