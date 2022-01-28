Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management said it made $31 billion of loan commitments in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever The heavy quarter pushed its volume for the year to $64 billion The New York investment manager, with about $115...
Gantry has arranged a $2625 million Fannie Mae loan against the Biltmore-Beaumont Apartments, with 270 units in Spokane, Wash The loan, which requires only interest payments for a spell before amortizing on a 30-year term, carries a floating coupon...
Bank OZK and Starwood Property Trust have provided a total of $360 million of financing for the construction of 1001 South Broad St, a proposed mixed-use property in South Philadelphia The property, which is being developed in phases, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture of David Werner Real Estate Investments, SJP Properties and Onyx Partners that paid $210 million, or $371/sf, for 111 River St, a 566,215-square-foot office property in Hoboken, NJ, received a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $128 million of mortgage financing against the Buchanan, a 289-unit apartment property at 160 East 48th St in midtown Manhattan The 16-story property, constructed in 1928 on Third...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...
Dwight Capital has provided $608 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 288-unit Coppermine Run in Herndon, Va The mortgage allowed the property’s owner, Clark Realty...
TIAA has provided $913 million of mortgage financing against Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The loan helped fund Gelt Inc’s $156 million purchase of the eight-story property from a venture of Holland Partner...