A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors is considering pursuing foreclosure of the $136 million mortgage against Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in the city of Poughkeepsie in New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $7422 million mortgage against the Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, Wash, has taken the shopping center through foreclosure The loan, securitized through WFRBS Commercial Mortgage...
The lender holding the $100 million mezzanine loan backed by ownership interests in the Union Station mixed-use complex in Washington, DC, has acquired the securitized senior loan against the property The senior loan, which had defaulted last April,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities have launched the year’s first CMBS conduit transaction The $12 billion deal, BANK, 2022-BNK39, is backed by loans originated by the three...
Empire Hotel, with 423 rooms and 61,223 square feet of retail space in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area, has been appraised at a value of $137 million That’s nearly one-third the value pegged to it in 2013, when a $180 million loan was...