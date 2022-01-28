Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Charlotte Business Journal Prime Beverage Group has agreed to lease a 331,385-square-foot industrial building at 12800 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, NC The building that the Kannapolis, NC, beverage company is leasing is part of the NorthCross...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...
Rentvcom Cypress Equity Investments has opened the Hailey, a 186-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The seven-story property, at 1210 Tacoma Ave South, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,561 and $3,153 Units...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions has broken ground on more than 300,000 square feet of cold-storage and office space in the Connection Business Park in San Antonio Plans call for more than 294,500 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Ground is expected to break in May on the first phase of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use project in Carrollton, Texas A joint venture of Integral and Koa Partners is developing the property, which is being planned for the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties paid $202 million, or about $46023/sf, for 3630 Peachtree, a 34-story office and condominium building in Atlanta Heitman sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE A previous story did not have the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors is developing the Corey Landing mixed-use complex in St Pete Beach, Fla The project, which is being planned for a nearly 39-acre site along Corey Avenue, will have 243 apartment units, 12,000 square...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE has broken ground on Tracy 205 Logistics Center, a 606,343-square-foot industrial property in Tracy, Calif The property is being built on a 293-acre site at 1205 and 1207 East Grant Line Road,...