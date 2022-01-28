Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
The appraised value of the Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs has declined further, to $471 million from $581 million a year ago A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for an $894...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $7422 million mortgage against the Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, Wash, has taken the shopping center through foreclosure The loan, securitized through WFRBS Commercial Mortgage...
The lender holding the $100 million mezzanine loan backed by ownership interests in the Union Station mixed-use complex in Washington, DC, has acquired the securitized senior loan against the property The senior loan, which had defaulted last April,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities have launched the year’s first CMBS conduit transaction The $12 billion deal, BANK, 2022-BNK39, is backed by loans originated by the three...