Centennial Bank has provided $25 million of financing for the construction of a 252-room Sheraton hotel at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, Fla, which is roughly 50 miles south of Tampa, Fla The hotel, at 600 US Highway 41 North, is...
Gantry has arranged a $2625 million Fannie Mae loan against the Biltmore-Beaumont Apartments, with 270 units in Spokane, Wash The loan, which requires only interest payments for a spell before amortizing on a 30-year term, carries a floating coupon...
Bank OZK and Starwood Property Trust have provided a total of $360 million of financing for the construction of 1001 South Broad St, a proposed mixed-use property in South Philadelphia The property, which is being developed in phases, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture of David Werner Real Estate Investments, SJP Properties and Onyx Partners that paid $210 million, or $371/sf, for 111 River St, a 566,215-square-foot office property in Hoboken, NJ, received a...
AWH Partners last year acquired five hotels with 1,132 rooms for a total of $240 million, increasing its portfolio to $2 billion of assets The New York investor, formed during the Global Financial Crisis, expects its investment volumes to increase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartment’s $989 million sale of the 424-unit Lago Paradiso apartment property in Miami to Cortland provided investors who participated in the deal through the ArborCrowd...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $128 million of mortgage financing against the Buchanan, a 289-unit apartment property at 160 East 48th St in midtown Manhattan The 16-story property, constructed in 1928 on Third...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...