Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Austin Business Journal Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has bought a 26-story mixed-use building in Nashville, Tenn, for $295 million The Boston investor bought the property, at 1200 Broadway, from Endeavor Real Estate Group of Austin, Texas It...
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...