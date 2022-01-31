Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures plans to break ground this summer on a six-story apartment project in East Austin, Texas The local developer is building the 625-unit project at 2700 East Fifth St, near Pleasant Valley Road Plans call for a...
REBusiness Online Opus Group has broken ground on a 275,401-square-foot industrial property at 15100 Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Mich, about 15 miles northwest of Detroit The Minnetonka, Minn, developer expects the property to be completed in...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Halo, a proposed 949-unit apartment complex in Newark, NJ,’s Central Ward on the western edge of the city’s downtown The first phase...
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
Rentvcom Cypress Equity Investments has opened the Hailey, a 186-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The seven-story property, at 1210 Tacoma Ave South, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,561 and $3,153 Units...