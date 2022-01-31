Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the 386-unit Decatur Highlands in Decatur, Ga, about eight miles northeast of Atlanta, for $1198 million, or about $310,363/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the apartment...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Austin Business Journal Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has bought a 26-story mixed-use building in Nashville, Tenn, for $295 million The Boston investor bought the property, at 1200 Broadway, from Endeavor Real Estate Group of Austin, Texas It...
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...