Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the 386-unit Decatur Highlands in Decatur, Ga, about eight miles northeast of Atlanta, for $1198 million, or about $310,363/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the apartment...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Austin Business Journal Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has bought a 26-story mixed-use building in Nashville, Tenn, for $295 million The Boston investor bought the property, at 1200 Broadway, from Endeavor Real Estate Group of Austin, Texas It...
REBusiness Online Opus Group has broken ground on a 275,401-square-foot industrial property at 15100 Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Mich, about 15 miles northwest of Detroit The Minnetonka, Minn, developer expects the property to be completed in...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...