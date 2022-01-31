Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures plans to break ground this summer on a six-story apartment project in East Austin, Texas The local developer is building the 625-unit project at 2700 East Fifth St, near Pleasant Valley Road Plans call for a...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Halo, a proposed 949-unit apartment complex in Newark, NJ,’s Central Ward on the western edge of the city’s downtown The first phase...
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Louisville Business First Bixby Land Co has paid $43 million, or $13320/sf, for the Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Hunt Midwest...
Rentvcom Cypress Equity Investments has opened the Hailey, a 186-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The seven-story property, at 1210 Tacoma Ave South, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,561 and $3,153 Units...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions has broken ground on more than 300,000 square feet of cold-storage and office space in the Connection Business Park in San Antonio Plans call for more than 294,500 square feet of...