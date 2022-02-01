Log In or Subscribe to read more
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pre-sale is underway for units at the 42-story Art House residential condominium building in St Petersburg, Fla Kotler Urban, a Delray Beach, Fla, developer, is building the 244-unit property at 200 Central Ave Condos will...
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
REBusiness Online Mia Rose Holdings will break ground in the second quarter on the Station at St Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit apartment property in St Peters, Mo The Chesterfield, Mo, developer is constructing the five-building property at the...
Multi-Housing News Kensington Investment has broken ground on Astra Tower, a 372-unit apartment property in downtown Salt Lake City The Boston investor and developer is building the 40-story property at 200 South State St It’s expected to be...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures plans to break ground this summer on a six-story apartment project in East Austin, Texas The local developer is building the 625-unit project at 2700 East Fifth St, near Pleasant Valley Road Plans call for a...