AZ Big Media A venture of Related Group and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Raintree Multifamily, a 192-unit apartment project in Scottsdale, Ariz The five-story development is being built on a 32-acre site at the intersection of Northsight...
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Charlotte Business Journal Providence Capital Group has paid $179 million, or about $43,872/room, for a portfolio of three hotels with 408 rooms in Charlotte, NC The local investor acquired the properties from Shreeji Hospitality Investors, also of...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought the Delaney, a 240-unit apartment property in Concord, NC, for $5685 million, or $236,875/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 4600 MBA Court, from RST...
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
REBusiness Online Mia Rose Holdings will break ground in the second quarter on the Station at St Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit apartment property in St Peters, Mo The Chesterfield, Mo, developer is constructing the five-building property at the...
Multi-Housing News Kensington Investment has broken ground on Astra Tower, a 372-unit apartment property in downtown Salt Lake City The Boston investor and developer is building the 40-story property at 200 South State St It’s expected to be...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...