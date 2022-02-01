Log In or Subscribe to read more
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Square Mile Capital Management said it made $31 billion of loan commitments in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever The heavy quarter pushed its volume for the year to $64 billion The New York investment manager, with about $115...
AWH Partners last year acquired five hotels with 1,132 rooms for a total of $240 million, increasing its portfolio to $2 billion of assets The New York investor, formed during the Global Financial Crisis, expects its investment volumes to increase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartment’s $989 million sale of the 424-unit Lago Paradiso apartment property in Miami to Cortland provided investors who participated in the deal through the ArborCrowd...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Centerbridge Partners has raised $23 billion of capital commitments for its second real estate fund, well exceeding its initial target of $15 billion The New York investment manager, with $33 billion of capital under management, was founded in 2005...
Hines has raised $590 million of capital commitments of a targeted $1 billion for its Hines US Property Recovery Fund, which will pursue investments in properties whose value could be improved through redevelopment The Houston investment manager...
Gelt Inc is aiming to make $400 million of apartment-property investments this year The Los Angeles investor plans to continue its pursuit of properties in the Denver and Southern California areas, as well as Salt Lake City and Portland,...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...