KC Venture Group LLC has paid $616 million, or $266,667/unit, for the 321-unit Marquee apartment property in Minneapolis The Leawood, Kan, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, Reuter Walton Development of St Louis Park, Minn,...
The New York investor bought the 29-story building from a venture of White Oak Realty Partners and Angelo, Gordon and Co It capitalized its purchase with equity raised through the CrowdStreet platform, plus $103 million of debt provided by Citibank...
St Louis Business Journal A venture led by Crescent Investment Group has paid $40 million, or $6079/sf, for USBank Plaza, a 658,000-square-foot office property in downtown St Louis The Atlanta investor purchased the 36-story property from USBank in...
Charlotte Business Journal Providence Capital Group has paid $179 million, or about $43,872/room, for a portfolio of three hotels with 408 rooms in Charlotte, NC The local investor acquired the properties from Shreeji Hospitality Investors, also of...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought the Delaney, a 240-unit apartment property in Concord, NC, for $5685 million, or $236,875/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 4600 MBA Court, from RST...
Dallas Morning News Sync Residential has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 694 units in the Dallas area Trammell Crow Residential developed and sold both properties Prices paid for them were not known The properties are Alexan...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the 386-unit Decatur Highlands in Decatur, Ga, about eight miles northeast of Atlanta, for $1198 million, or about $310,363/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the apartment...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...