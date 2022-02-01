Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the 386-unit Decatur Highlands in Decatur, Ga, about eight miles northeast of Atlanta, for $1198 million, or about $310,363/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the apartment...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Millburn & Co has paid $616 million, or $226,470/unit, for Sonoran Reserve, a 272-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Austin Business Journal Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has bought a 26-story mixed-use building in Nashville, Tenn, for $295 million The Boston investor bought the property, at 1200 Broadway, from Endeavor Real Estate Group of Austin, Texas It...