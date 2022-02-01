Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
Multi-Housing News Kensington Investment has broken ground on Astra Tower, a 372-unit apartment property in downtown Salt Lake City The Boston investor and developer is building the 40-story property at 200 South State St It’s expected to be...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures plans to break ground this summer on a six-story apartment project in East Austin, Texas The local developer is building the 625-unit project at 2700 East Fifth St, near Pleasant Valley Road Plans call for a...
REBusiness Online Opus Group has broken ground on a 275,401-square-foot industrial property at 15100 Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Mich, about 15 miles northwest of Detroit The Minnetonka, Minn, developer expects the property to be completed in...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Halo, a proposed 949-unit apartment complex in Newark, NJ,’s Central Ward on the western edge of the city’s downtown The first phase...
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...