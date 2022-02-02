Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
CIP Real Estate has paid $36 million, or $16271/sf, for the 221,251-square-foot Mansell Commons industrial-flex property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investor bought the nine-building property, which includes 91,000 sf...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Andover Properties has bought a 133,872-square-foot self-storage facility in Margate, Fla, for $1851 million, or about $13827/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 26 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...
KC Venture Group LLC has paid $616 million, or $266,667/unit, for the 321-unit Marquee apartment property in Minneapolis The Leawood, Kan, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, Reuter Walton Development of St Louis Park, Minn,...
StoneBridge Investments has paid $562 million, or $232,231/unit, for the 242-unit Haven at Patterson Place apartment complex in Durham, NC The Washington, DC, developer bought the 20-year-old property, at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road, from FCP, also of...
The New York investor bought the 29-story building from a venture of White Oak Realty Partners and Angelo, Gordon and Co It capitalized its purchase with equity raised through the CrowdStreet platform, plus $103 million of debt provided by Citibank...