Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Andover Properties has bought a 133,872-square-foot self-storage facility in Margate, Fla, for $1851 million, or about $13827/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 26 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...
KC Venture Group LLC has paid $616 million, or $266,667/unit, for the 321-unit Marquee apartment property in Minneapolis The Leawood, Kan, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, Reuter Walton Development of St Louis Park, Minn,...
StoneBridge Investments has paid $562 million, or $232,231/unit, for the 242-unit Haven at Patterson Place apartment complex in Durham, NC The Washington, DC, developer bought the 20-year-old property, at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road, from FCP, also of...
The New York investor bought the 29-story building from a venture of White Oak Realty Partners and Angelo, Gordon and Co It capitalized its purchase with equity raised through the CrowdStreet platform, plus $103 million of debt provided by Citibank...
St Louis Business Journal A venture led by Crescent Investment Group has paid $40 million, or $6079/sf, for USBank Plaza, a 658,000-square-foot office property in downtown St Louis The Atlanta investor purchased the 36-story property from USBank in...