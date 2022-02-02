Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily, among the pioneers in the workforce-housing sector, has launched a unit that will develop townhouse and single-family communities in suburban markets across the country, whose units...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Andover Properties has bought a 133,872-square-foot self-storage facility in Margate, Fla, for $1851 million, or about $13827/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 26 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar and Carlyle Group is breaking ground next month on Elan Solea, a 359-unit apartment project in Miami Fifth Third Bank has provided the venture with $6904 million of construction financing Elan...
The Real Deal The venture between RXR Realty and David Werner that owns 5 Times Square, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan, has started its hunt for a $15 billion mortgage to refinance the 39-story building It has hired Eastdil...
AZ Big Media A venture of Related Group and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Raintree Multifamily, a 192-unit apartment project in Scottsdale, Ariz The five-story development is being built on a 32-acre site at the intersection of Northsight...
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Charlotte Business Journal Providence Capital Group has paid $179 million, or about $43,872/room, for a portfolio of three hotels with 408 rooms in Charlotte, NC The local investor acquired the properties from Shreeji Hospitality Investors, also of...