REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
Dune Real Estate Partners LP has acquired a stake in a portfolio of 45 industrial properties with 26 million square feet in New York’s Westchester County that’s owned by Robert Martin Co The transaction was part of a recapitalization of...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
Greystone has provided $20314 million of Freddie Mac financing against Alston Station Square, a recently completed apartment property with 489 units in Ronkonkoma, NY, in Long Island’s Suffolk County The 10-year loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily, among the pioneers in the workforce-housing sector, has launched a unit that will develop townhouse and single-family communities in suburban markets across the country, whose units...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Andover Properties has bought a 133,872-square-foot self-storage facility in Margate, Fla, for $1851 million, or about $13827/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 26 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...