Varde Partners has teamed with Hawkins Way Capital to pay $233 million, or $190,984/room, for the 1,220-room Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood The venture purchased the property from Host Hotels & Resorts, which said...
An affiliate of DSF Group has paid $87 million, or $286,184/unit, for the 304-unit Rolling Green Apartments in Milford, Mass The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of PhilMor Real Estate Investments, which had...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Fuller Realty Investments of Houston has bought the 716,678-square-foot West Memorial Place office property in that city for $147 million, or about $20511/sf Skanska USA Commercial Development of New York...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
CIP Real Estate has paid $36 million, or $16271/sf, for the 221,251-square-foot Mansell Commons industrial-flex property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investor bought the nine-building property, which includes 91,000 sf...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Andover Properties has bought a 133,872-square-foot self-storage facility in Margate, Fla, for $1851 million, or about $13827/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 26 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...