REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
Dune Real Estate Partners LP has acquired a stake in a portfolio of 45 industrial properties with 26 million square feet in New York’s Westchester County that’s owned by Robert Martin Co The transaction was part of a recapitalization of...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Fuller Realty Investments of Houston has bought the 716,678-square-foot West Memorial Place office property in that city for $147 million, or about $20511/sf Skanska USA Commercial Development of New York...
Greystone has provided $20314 million of Freddie Mac financing against Alston Station Square, a recently completed apartment property with 489 units in Ronkonkoma, NY, in Long Island’s Suffolk County The 10-year loan allowed the...
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily, among the pioneers in the workforce-housing sector, has launched a unit that will develop townhouse and single-family communities in suburban markets across the country, whose units...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...