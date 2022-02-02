Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
CIP Real Estate has paid $36 million, or $16271/sf, for the 221,251-square-foot Mansell Commons industrial-flex property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investor bought the nine-building property, which includes 91,000 sf...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Triarch Capital Group has sold the two-building Forum office property, totaling 185,650 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2925 million, or about $15755/sf The Aventura, Fla, company sold the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar and Carlyle Group is breaking ground next month on Elan Solea, a 359-unit apartment project in Miami Fifth Third Bank has provided the venture with $6904 million of construction financing Elan...
KC Venture Group LLC has paid $616 million, or $266,667/unit, for the 321-unit Marquee apartment property in Minneapolis The Leawood, Kan, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, Reuter Walton Development of St Louis Park, Minn,...
StoneBridge Investments has paid $562 million, or $232,231/unit, for the 242-unit Haven at Patterson Place apartment complex in Durham, NC The Washington, DC, developer bought the 20-year-old property, at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road, from FCP, also of...