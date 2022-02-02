Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
Greystone has provided $20314 million of Freddie Mac financing against Alston Station Square, a recently completed apartment property with 489 units in Ronkonkoma, NY, in Long Island’s Suffolk County The 10-year loan allowed the...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar and Carlyle Group is breaking ground next month on Elan Solea, a 359-unit apartment project in Miami Fifth Third Bank has provided the venture with $6904 million of construction financing Elan...
The Real Deal The venture between RXR Realty and David Werner that owns 5 Times Square, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan, has started its hunt for a $15 billion mortgage to refinance the 39-story building It has hired Eastdil...
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Dekel Capital has arranged $116 million of permanent financing against a portfolio of six office buildings in Las Vegas owned by Moonwater Capital The 10-year mortgage was provided by Citi Real Estate Funding and Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc It...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Halo, a proposed 949-unit apartment complex in Newark, NJ,’s Central Ward on the western edge of the city’s downtown The first phase...