Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has paid $246 million, or $771,160/room, for the 319-room Hotel Van Zandt in downtown Austin, Texas The Bethesda, Md, hotel REIT bought the property from JMI Realty of Austin, which had completed its development in...
Varde Partners has teamed with Hawkins Way Capital to pay $233 million, or $190,984/room, for the 1,220-room Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood The venture purchased the property from Host Hotels & Resorts, which said...
An affiliate of DSF Group has paid $87 million, or $286,184/unit, for the 304-unit Rolling Green Apartments in Milford, Mass The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of PhilMor Real Estate Investments, which had...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
SB Real Estate Partners has recapitalized the Bridge Creek Apartments in Vancouver, Wash, in a deal that values the 270-unit property at $75 million, or $277,778/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment firm had held an interest in the complex, which will...
CIP Real Estate has paid $36 million, or $16271/sf, for the 221,251-square-foot Mansell Commons industrial-flex property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investor bought the nine-building property, which includes 91,000 sf...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...