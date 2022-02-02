Log In or Subscribe to read more
The small-capitalization property market turned around handsomely last year, with the national vacancy rate for all property types reaching 4 percent, the lowest level since 2006, according to Boxwood Means The small-cap market, defined as...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of EY Ventures has bought the two-building Greenway Plaza in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Harris Partners LP of Dallas acquired the property, with more than 150,000 square feet in Richardson, Texas, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Sync Residential has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 694 units in the Dallas area Trammell Crow Residential developed and sold both properties Prices paid for them were not known The properties are Alexan...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures plans to break ground this summer on a six-story apartment project in East Austin, Texas The local developer is building the 625-unit project at 2700 East Fifth St, near Pleasant Valley Road Plans call for a...
Hartford Business Journal BlueTriton Brands Inc, formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has agreed to fully lease a 279,256-square-foot industrial property at 18 Craftsman Road in East Windsor, Conn The bottled water producer will move into...
Charlotte Business Journal Prime Beverage Group has agreed to lease a 331,385-square-foot industrial building at 12800 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, NC The building that the Kannapolis, NC, beverage company is leasing is part of the NorthCross...