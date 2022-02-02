Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar and Carlyle Group is breaking ground next month on Elan Solea, a 359-unit apartment project in Miami Fifth Third Bank has provided the venture with $6904 million of construction financing Elan...
AZ Big Media A venture of Related Group and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Raintree Multifamily, a 192-unit apartment project in Scottsdale, Ariz The five-story development is being built on a 32-acre site at the intersection of Northsight...
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pre-sale is underway for units at the 42-story Art House residential condominium building in St Petersburg, Fla Kotler Urban, a Delray Beach, Fla, developer, is building the 244-unit property at 200 Central Ave Condos will...
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
REBusiness Online Mia Rose Holdings will break ground in the second quarter on the Station at St Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit apartment property in St Peters, Mo The Chesterfield, Mo, developer is constructing the five-building property at the...
Multi-Housing News Kensington Investment has broken ground on Astra Tower, a 372-unit apartment property in downtown Salt Lake City The Boston investor and developer is building the 40-story property at 200 South State St It’s expected to be...