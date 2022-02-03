Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of White Point Partners, MRP Realty and Barings is building a 400,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The property is being built on a 12-acre development site at 1728 South Blvd, which the venture...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Fuller Realty Investments of Houston has bought the 716,678-square-foot West Memorial Place office property in that city for $147 million, or about $20511/sf Skanska USA Commercial Development of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
The small-capitalization property market turned around handsomely last year, with the national vacancy rate for all property types reaching 4 percent, the lowest level since 2006, according to Boxwood Means The small-cap market, defined as...
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...