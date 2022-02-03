Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has started work on a $20 million renovation of Memorial City Plaza, a three-building office complex in Houston’s Memorial City neighborhood The Houston developer had built the property in the 1980s and...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily, among the pioneers in the workforce-housing sector, has launched a unit that will develop townhouse and single-family communities in suburban markets across the country, whose units...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...