REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily, among the pioneers in the workforce-housing sector, has launched a unit that will develop townhouse and single-family communities in suburban markets across the country, whose units...
Puget Sound Business Journal Hines has paid $173 million, or $604,895/unit, for the Talisman, a 286-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash The Houston investment management firm purchased the property from its developer, Lowe Enterprises of Los...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for the development of the Eighteen Street mixed-use project in Miami’s South Beach area Deco Capital Group and RWM Real Estate Partners are...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar and Carlyle Group is breaking ground next month on Elan Solea, a 359-unit apartment project in Miami Fifth Third Bank has provided the venture with $6904 million of construction financing Elan...
AZ Big Media A venture of High Street Residential and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Raintree Multifamily, a 192-unit apartment project in Scottsdale, Ariz The five-story development is being built on a 32-acre site at the intersection of...
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pre-sale is underway for units at the 42-story Art House residential condominium building in St Petersburg, Fla Kotler Urban, a Delray Beach, Fla, developer, is building the 244-unit property at 200 Central Ave Condos will...