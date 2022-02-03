Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lucern Capital Partners has raised $23 million of investor commitments for its inaugural fund, Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I LP, and has fully deployed it with the recent purchase, for $407 million, of a pair of student-housing properties in...
New Castle Hotels & Resorts has paid $41 million, or $259,494/room, for the 158-room Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island on Jekyll Island, Ga The Ridgefield, Conn, hotel developer and manager bought the ocean-front property, at 701 North Beachview...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
A venture of Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has paid $1065 million, or $451,271/unit, for Coppins Well, a 236-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The venture purchased the property, at 1000 Minor Ave, from Holland Partner...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $1453 million, or $9081/sf, for a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with 16 million square feet in Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from Prologis, a San...
Equus Capital Partners has sold the 373,100-square-foot warehouse it had developed as the first phase of the 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, near Inland Port Dillon in Dillon, SC The Philadelphia investment manager sold the building, which was...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has paid $246 million, or $771,160/room, for the 319-room Hotel Van Zandt in downtown Austin, Texas The Bethesda, Md, hotel REIT bought the property from JMI Realty of Austin, which had completed its development in...
Varde Partners has teamed with Hawkins Way Capital to pay $233 million, or $190,984/room, for the 1,220-room Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood The venture purchased the property from Host Hotels & Resorts, which said...