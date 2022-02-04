Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
The small-capitalization property market turned around handsomely last year, with the national vacancy rate for all property types reaching 4 percent, the lowest level since 2006, according to Boxwood Means The small-cap market, defined as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors is considering pursuing foreclosure of the $136 million mortgage against Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in the city of Poughkeepsie in New...
The appraised value of the Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs has declined further, to $471 million from $581 million a year ago A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for an $894...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...