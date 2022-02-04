Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield Cos has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Chicago developer is building the eight-story property at 19401 West Dixie Highway in the city’s Ojus...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of White Point Partners, MRP Realty and Barings is building a 400,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The property is being built on a 12-acre development site at 1728 South Blvd, which the venture...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has started work on a $20 million renovation of Memorial City Plaza, a three-building office complex in Houston’s Memorial City neighborhood The Houston developer had built the property in the 1980s and...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...