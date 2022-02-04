Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ridge Capital in the past two months has paid $1895 million for three apartment properties with 539 units and a 52,000-square-foot office property in the suburbs of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment firm partnered with Contrarian Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has paid $1325 million, or about $21782/sf, for the 60,831-square-foot distribution facility at 7481 Riviera Blvd in Miramar, Fla The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has paid $336 million, or nearly $181/sf, for the Shelton Square shopping center, with 186,000 square feet in Shelton, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, REIT said the property, which sits on a 20-acre site at 875 Bridgeport...
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
Lucern Capital Partners has raised $23 million of investor commitments for its inaugural fund, Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I LP, and has fully deployed it with the recent purchase, for $407 million, of a pair of student-housing properties in...
New Castle Hotels & Resorts has paid $41 million, or $259,494/room, for the 158-room Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island on Jekyll Island, Ga The Ridgefield, Conn, hotel developer and manager bought the ocean-front property, at 701 North Beachview...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
A venture of Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has paid $1065 million, or $451,271/unit, for Coppins Well, a 236-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The venture purchased the property, at 1000 Minor Ave, from Holland Partner...