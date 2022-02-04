Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield Cos has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Chicago developer is building the eight-story property at 19401 West Dixie Highway in the city’s Ojus...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has paid $336 million, or nearly $181/sf, for the Shelton Square shopping center, with 186,000 square feet in Shelton, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, REIT said the property, which sits on a 20-acre site at 875 Bridgeport...
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
Lucern Capital Partners has raised $23 million of investor commitments for its inaugural fund, Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I LP, and has fully deployed it with the recent purchase, for $407 million, of a pair of student-housing properties in...
New Castle Hotels & Resorts has paid $41 million, or $259,494/room, for the 158-room Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island on Jekyll Island, Ga The Ridgefield, Conn, hotel developer and manager bought the ocean-front property, at 701 North Beachview...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of White Point Partners, MRP Realty and Barings is building a 400,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The property is being built on a 12-acre development site at 1728 South Blvd, which the venture...