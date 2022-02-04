Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lucern Capital Partners has raised $23 million of investor commitments for its inaugural fund, Lucern Multifamily Value Fund I LP, and has fully deployed it with the recent purchase, for $407 million, of a pair of student-housing properties in...
Oaktree Capital Management has raised $3 billion for its third, and largest, commercial real estate debt-investment vehicle The $3 billion raised for the vehicle, Oaktree Real Estate Debt Fund III, compares with the $22 billion the Los Angeles...
CARROLL last year supercharged its investment activity, completing the purchase of 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units for $335 billion The Atlanta investment manager bought properties in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado and, for the...
Square Mile Capital Management said it made $31 billion of loan commitments in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever The heavy quarter pushed its volume for the year to $64 billion The New York investment manager, with about $115...
AWH Partners last year acquired five hotels with 1,132 rooms for a total of $240 million, increasing its portfolio to $2 billion of assets The New York investor, formed during the Global Financial Crisis, expects its investment volumes to increase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartment’s $989 million sale of the 424-unit Lago Paradiso apartment property in Miami to Cortland provided investors who participated in the deal through the ArborCrowd...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Centerbridge Partners has raised $23 billion of capital commitments for its second real estate fund, well exceeding its initial target of $15 billion The New York investment manager, with $33 billion of capital under management, was founded in 2005...
Hines has raised $590 million of capital commitments of a targeted $1 billion for its Hines US Property Recovery Fund, which will pursue investments in properties whose value could be improved through redevelopment The Houston investment manager...