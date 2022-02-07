Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
Dallas Morning News Furniture retailer Arhaus is looking to lease an industrial building with more than 490,000 square feet in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Boston Heights, Ohio, company would use the property, on...
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has started work on a $20 million renovation of Memorial City Plaza, a three-building office complex in Houston’s Memorial City neighborhood The Houston developer had built the property in the 1980s and...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
The small-capitalization property market turned around handsomely last year, with the national vacancy rate for all property types reaching 4 percent, the lowest level since 2006, according to Boxwood Means The small-cap market, defined as...
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...